IAS Officer Arabinda Kumar Padhee Appointed Chief Administrator Of SJTA In Puri

Puri: IAS Officer Arabinda Kumar Padhee has been appointed as Chief Administrator Of SJTA in Puri of Odisha said reports on Friday.

Arvind Padhi took charge as the chief administrator of the temple. Senior IAS officer Arvind Padhi has been given additional charge as Chief Administrator as Veer Vikram Jadav has gone on leave.

After going to the temple today and having darshan of the Lord, he took charge. He will hold additional charge till June 11, said reliable reports.

The IAS officer discussed with the administration officials of the Srimandir on how to conduct the Nabajauban Darshan, Netra Festival and Ratha yatra in one day this year. Arabinda Padhee has also looked into making chariots.