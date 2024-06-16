143 vehicles seized as Commissionerate Police intensifies drive against traffic violations

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police, following the direction of Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, intensified the drive against traffic violations on the night of 15th and 16th June and seized 143 vehicles.

According to reports, a total of 143 vehicles were seized, and fines of Rs 89,100 realised during a blocking and checking operation on Friday and Saturday night in Bhubaneswar UPD for violating traffic rules, including drunken driving, mobile using and reverse riding.

Police stations of including K.V. Nagar, Khandagiri, Jatni, Infocity, Airfield, Nayapalli, Saheednagar, Chandaka, Bharatpur, Badagada, Capital, Airport, Nanadankana, Mancheswar, Laxmisagar, Tamando, Infovally, Pahala, Balaianata, Balaipatna, Maitribihar, Chandrasekharpur, along with Traffic PS-I & II, under the supervision of Addl. DCP Bhubaneswar Suresh Patra, conducted an enforcement drive against reverse riding , using mobile phone and drunken driving on Friday and Saturday night at more than 50 vulnerable points across the city under the jurisdiction of all police stations.

Police has filed the cases in the court, said sources adding that the violators will have to pay fines in the court to release their vehicles.

Police has also recommended RTO for suspension of the Driving Licenses.

Total vehicles seized: 143

Drunken driving: 87

Reverse riding: 50

Use of mobile phone: 6

59 vehicles were seized by the traffic police and 84 by the police stations for drunken driving , using mobile phone and reverse riding.

Traffic PS-1 seized 18 four-wheelers, while Traffic PS-2 seized 35 four-wheelers and 6 two-wheelers. Out of the 59 vehicles, 53 four-wheelers and 6 two-wheelers were seized for reverse riding , using mobile phone and drunken driving. Vehicles such as , Mercedes, Mahindra Thar, Jeep Compass, Ford Endeavour, Tata Nexon, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Fortuner, MG Hector, Scoda, Renault Duster, Hundai Alceizer, Mahindra—300, Tata Nexon, Toyota Hyrider, and Hyundai Creta were among those seized.

Upon seeing police checkpoints, violators took U-turns and drove in reverse direction under the influence of alcohol. The police team in the rear was prepared, using spikes to catch those reversing, resulting in the seizure of 12 four-wheelers and 6 two-wheelers for reverse riding.

Adopting a “Zero Tolerance Approach,” the Twin City Police Commissioner, Sanjeeb Panda, has appealed to the public to refrain from using mobile phones while driving, driving in reverse direction, and driving under the influence of alcohol. These measures are crucial for ensuring road safety and protecting lives. Let’s all cooperate to make our roads safer and ensure safety on the roads.