2024 Nissan Magnite facelift likely to bring multiple upgrades on the car, Check latest leak

Nissan has been testing the 2024 Nissan Magnite facelift for some time in India and the latest leaks of the car has been out. The facelift is expected to offer multiple changes on the vehicle. Currently, Magnite remains the only model that is offered in India. Nissan is also trying to bring back the fourth generation of the globally popular SUV- X-trail through the CBU route in India.

Nissan Magnite faces tough competition from the likes of Kia Sonet as well as Tata Nexon in India. The Nissan Magnite facelift will get cosmetic updates and we hope that its timeline will be expanded by that. According to a recent report, the company has shipped some LHD units of Magnite facelift abroad for test parameters. We are yet to know about the exterior of the car as it has been spotted with heavy camouflage on it. However, some leaks show that the car gets a mid-life revision on the front. There are refreshed alloy wheels on the SUV and along with updated LED DRLs too.

The Nissan Magnite Facelift will offer some new features like 6 airbags, electric sunroof and much more. The Magnite Facelift offers 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch fully-digital driver display and much more.

The facelift Magnite is also likely to offer, single-pane electric sunroof, 6 airbags, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, said media reports. Currently, Magnite gets 2 airbags at the front and is same for the top-spec variants. The new features are expected to make the Magnite more appealing. In terms of engine, we expect the same engines in the Magnite facelift as the current edition. The facelift is expected to offer 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines that are paired with same gearbox options. While the 1.0-litre option offers 72hp of peak power, the turbo-petrol variant offers 100hp.