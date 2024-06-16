8 Odisha districts to witness rain and lightning, predicts IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) based in Bhubaneswar has predicted light thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rain for eight districts of Odisha.

“Light thunderstorm , lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Nabarangpur, Malkanagiri, Koraput, Raygada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Ganjam and Nuapada within next three hours,” said the weather department.

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly,” the Duty Officer of the Meteorological Centre said.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kalahandi till 8.30 AM of tomorrow.

During this period of time, heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir and Bargarh, said the weatherman adding that hot and humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar between 8.30 AM of 17.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 18.06.2024,”said the IMD.

