Husband kills wife in Bhubaneswar, lives with her body for 3 days!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a husband killed his wife in Bhubaneswar and had allegedly spent three days with her body in the house.

According to reports, this gruesome incident has been reported from the capital city of Odosha and has caused much uproar. It is further worth mentioning that, the husband beat the wife to death due to which she died.

Allegedly after killing the woman, the husband kept the dead body closed in the house for as many as three days said reliable report in this regard.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the locals informed the police because of the smell that was emanating from the closed room. The police reached the spot and detained the husband and recovered the dead body.

The incident has been reported from Maitri Vihar police station in Tarini slum area. The scientific team along with the police reached the spot and started investigation in this regard.

As to why the husband killed the wife and committed such a heinous act is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.