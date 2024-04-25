Dell launches new Alienware gaming laptop in India

New Delhi: Dell Technologies on Thursday launched a new gaming laptop — Alienware x16 R2, in India, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processor.

The new laptop will be available for purchase from April 25 across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.in, larger format retail, and multi-brand outlets at a starting price of Rs 286,990.

“Packed with a myriad of upgrades and AI capabilities, it joins the revered X Series lineup, renowned for delivering unparalleled gaming performance within the most sophisticated designs available,” Pujan Chadha, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said in a statement.

The Alienware x16 R2 comes powered with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor for artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration and balanced performance across titles and task loads.

With support from this process, the laptop delivers up to a 41 per cent performance increase and a 1.9x increase in battery life compared to similar Alienware laptops since 2021, according to the company.

In addition, the company mentioned that the FHD HDR IR camera and upgraded 240Hz refresh rate display (up from 165Hz on the Alienware x16 R1) will deliver visual enhancements for camera performance and smooth stutter-free gameplay on the new laptop. (IANS)