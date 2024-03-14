Auto accident in Bhadrak of Odisha, 5 school students injured

Bhadrak: Reports say that, an auto accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha took place in Thursday and as many as five school students were injured. According to reports, a car hit a school auto in Bhadrak and as many as five students were seriously injured.

The accident took place in front of the Rice Mill at Bhadrak – Dhamnagar Road. All have been admitted to Barikpur and Bhandaripokhari hospitals, said latest reports in this regard.

The auto accident in Bhadrak took place when the driver was coming from Dhamnagar Adarsh Vidyalaya when he was hit by a car. On receiving the news, Dhamnagar police arrived and started investigation into the matter.

Earlier in a tragic accident in Banki of Cuttack district in Odisha, two people have been killed on the spot said reports on Thursday.

Reports say that, a bike collided head-on with a concrete mixer machine near Cuttack Banki Road Kushapangi Lada Shankh. As a result, a biker died on the spot. Another person was hospitalized in critical condition.

There the doctor declared him dead. The identities of the two of the deceased have not been found. Banki police is investigating the incident.

While the concrete machine was coming from Banki, two people were coming from Jatmundiya on a bike. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.