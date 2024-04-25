Massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh, highway along china border washed away

Itanagar: A massive landslide hit Arunachal Pradesh, washing away a portion of a highway that connected with China’s border on Thursday, disrupting road connectivity with Dibang Valley.

The incident took place on National Highway-33 between Hunli and Anini towns.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed distress over the inconvenience caused to the commuters, highlighting the efforts for the restoration of the highway.

In a post on X, he said, “Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country.”

The Dibang Valley’s Deputy Commissioner had issued an advisory asking people to avoid travelling to the road till it is restored and “rainfall returns to normalcy”. He said that the restoration will take at least three days.