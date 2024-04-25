10 quintal ganja seized in Gajapati of Odisha from pick up van, 2 arrested

Mohana: Mohana Police Station got a huge success, said reports on Thursday as ten quintal ganja was seized in Gajapati district of Odisha. The police have arrested two accused with 10 quintals of ganja.

According to information, the police seized 10 quintals of ganja along with a pick-up van during vehicle inspection at Naka Gate. The value of seized cannabis is said to be more than rupees 50 lakhs.

The police said that the marijuana was being transported from Gajapati to Ganjam. The police have arrested Hemant Swayam of Digapahandi police station and Ramesh Sualsingh of Mohana police station on charges of marijuana trafficking.

It is further worth mentioning that apart from the ganja seized in Gajapati, Rs 35,000 in cash and mobile phones was seized from the accused and the arrested accused have been forwarded to the court. Detailed reports awaited.