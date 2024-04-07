Heart-wrenching: Youth drowns in Mahanadi in Cuttack while performing grandfather’s death rituals

Cuttack: In a heart-wrenching incident, a youth died reportedly after drowning in Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Cuttack while performing grandfather’s death rituals today.

One Rupak Banajree along with his family member had gone to perform his grandfather’s death rituals near Tulasipur Hatigada ghat this afternoon. As part of rituals, when Rupak went to take a deep in the river, he drowned on the spot.

Despite efforts by the family members, the 22-year-old could not be rescued, following which the fire-fighters were informed about the drowning of Rupak.

Soon, a team of fire-fighters from Bidanasi reached the spot and launched a search operation. Later, another team of fire fighters from Cuttack joined them.

Informing about the incident, Sanjeev Kumar Behera, Assistant Fire Officer, Cuttack, said, “We reached the spot with underwater search camera after getting information about the drowning of the youth who is said to be 22-22-year-old from the CDA area. It seems he did not known swimming. Currently, there is about 15 to 20 feet deep water.”

After searching for Rupak for about half-an-hour, the recue team traced him. Soon, he was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. Unfortunately, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The unfortunate death of the youth doubled the sorrows of the bereaved family members who were already mourning the death of one of elderly member of the family.