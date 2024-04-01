Former MLA Akash Das Nayak joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former MLA and actor Akash Das Nayak joined BJP on March 31, 2024 said reliable reports in this regard on Monday.

Former MLA and actor Akash Das Nayak resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday ahead of the 2024 Odisha elections.

“After listening to my inner voice, for self-respect and the respect of Korei residents today I resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD),” Nayak said in a video statement.

“My life is dedicated for the service of the society and the people of Korei. I will take decision about my next move after discussion with the people of Korei and my supporters,” he added.

The actor-turned politician was the Korei MLA from 2014 to 2019.

Earlier former Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Priyadarshi Mishra and BJD’s general secretary Priyadarshi Mishra also resigned from the party. Likewise, senior Congress leader and former MLA Chiranjib Biswal also tendered his resignation from the Congress party ahead of the general election.