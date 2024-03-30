Ex-MLA Chiranjib Biswal resigns from Congress

Bhubaneswar: In a major jolt to the Congress party in Odisha ahead of the general election, senior Congress leader and former MLA Chiranjib Biswal resigned from the Congress party on Saturday.

The two-time MLA sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarju Kharge and OPCC in-charge Ajoy Kumar. However, he has not mentioned any reason of his resignation.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress. I request you to kindly accept my resignation with immediate effect,” Chiranjib Biswal said in his letter.

Chiranjib Biswal was the MLA from the Tirtol Vidhan Sabha constituency between 2004 and 2009 and Jagatsinghpur MLA from 2014 to 2019. He was even the leader of the opposition at the State assembly.

Also Read: Former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra Resigns From BJD