Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory for CM Naveen’s roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the roadshow of Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik.

Patnaik is slated to hold the roadshow from the Ganganar Chhak in Unit-6 to Sisubhawan Square with the aim to woo the voters and seek votes for the party candidates. The roadshow would begin at 4.30 PM.

To ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of general public, the Commissionerate Police has issued the following traffic advisory:

No vehicles are allowed to ply from Ganganagar Chhak, Unit-1 to Sishubhawan Square via LIC Office Square, left turn, Gopabandhu Square, OUTA Guest House Square, right turn, DAV School Square Unit-8, HDFC Bank Square, left turn, Balunkeswar Temple Square, Mamtaj Ali School, Srikrishna Club, right turn, Behera Sahi Square, Nocco Park Square, Bayababa Math, left turn, Rupali Square, U-turn, Rammandir Square, Sriya Square, Master Canteen Square, Sishubhawan Square on May 16 from 4.30 PM to till the end of the roadshow.

Vehicles coming from lane/by lane not allowed to avail the above mentioned roads from Ganganagar Chhak, Unit-6 to Sishubhawan Square on the above date and time, said the city police.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth and peaceful roadshow of Patnaik, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

As the roadshow is slated to be held under the jurisdiction of Nayapali and Saheed Nagar Police stations, senior police officers will be engaged at different places and security personnel will be stationed at high-rise buildings to provide security during the roadshow, the DCP added.

