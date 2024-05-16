4 killed, many injured as bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Atleast four people were killed and over 15 sustained injuries after a bus collided with a lorry in Maduraanthakam on Chennai-Trichy national highway in Tamil Nadu on the wee hours of Thursday.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

According to the local police, the bus lost control while trying to overtake a lorry and collided with it leading to the death of four people and injuring more than fifteen people.

The injured were admitted to the Chengalpattu government hospital.

On Wednesday, four members of a family were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Mathuranthakam.