Govt committed to protect interests of NEET examinees: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: The Government is committed to protect interests of NEET examinees, said Union Education Minister on Friday. He assured the students that all their concerns will be addressed with fairness and equity. Pradhan stated this on the NEET UG row 2024.

All this is following an uproar over a large number of NEET UG 2024 candidates performing well in the entrance test — 67 secured the perfect score of 720/720.

Reportedly, the committee formed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the 1563 students, who were given grace marks, will be given option to take re-test on June 23.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would not pass any ex-parte CBI probe into the allegation of paper leak and other irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2024 examination.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta, said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) may file its reply to the fresh petitions seeking CBI/SIT probe into the allegation of paper leak within two weeks.

The batch of petitions, including pleas seeking cancellation of the exam, will be heard next on July 8.

In the past, the top court had repeatedly refused to stay the admission counselling process to medical programmes pursuant to the NEET (UG) 2024 examination.

The apex court took note of NTA’s submission that the counselling schedule announced earlier will not be disturbed since the results of the re-test would be declared by June 30.