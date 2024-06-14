2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched in India, gets feature update

Bajaj has finally launched the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 in India and this edition of the motorcycle gets some important updates as compared to the older generation of the motorcycle. The ex-showroom Delhi price of the motorcycle is Rs 1.40 lakh. Along with this update, Bajaj has also introduced Pulsar 125,150, 220F with some new features.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 update

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets digital instrument console along with Bluetooth connectivity. There is also a turn-by-turn navigation on the instrument console. He motorcycle gets 33mm USD front forks which are finished in champagne gold. The USD forks were earlier introduced in the N250 earlier this year. The bike gets three ABS modes- Rain, Road as well as Off-road. The ABS modes improve the braking of the motorcycle under different road conditions.

Well, we do not get any engine update on the motorcycle. The 164.82cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine offers 15.6 bhp at 8750 rpm. When it comes to brakes we get dual channel ABS as standard.

Bajaj Pulsar 125, 150 and 220F get some minor revisions too. The Pulsar 125 gets carbon fibre-finished single seat as well as split seat variants. All the above mentioned motorcycle get new fully digital Bluetooth-enable console, USB charging as well as new body graphics.. When it comes to prices, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 is priced at Rs 92,883 while the Pulsar 150 Single Disc variant is priced at Rs 1.14 lakh. The 220F latest variant is priced at Rs 1.41 lakh.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj recently introduced its biggest Pulsar in India i.e. Pulsar NS400Z. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z offers a design that reminds us of the DNA of the existing NS series. The company has claimed that the top speed of the motorcycle is 154kmph. The Pulsar NS400Z is offered in four attractive colours- Brooklyn Black, Glossy racing Red, Pewter Grey, Pearl Metallic White. The 373.27cc engine of the Pulsar NS400Z offers 40 PS@8800 rpm and 35 Nm@6500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a ride-by-wire technology. We also get an advanced liquid cooling system for high performance. There is 5-step adjustable brake and clutch levers. There is Assist and Slipper clutch offered in the motorcycle.

