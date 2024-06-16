30 kgs ganja seized in Boudh, 2 arrested and car seized

Boudh: A car full of ganja has been seized by the District Mobile Unit of Boudh Excise Department at the Bridge road of Mahanadi National Highway No. 57, said reports on Sunday.

It has been reported that as much as 30 kga of ganja was found and two people were arrested.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Kapil Singh (40) of Manmunda police station Srikrishna Behera (43) of Ereda village. The two of them brought the confiscated goods from Gundwale and were on their way to Charichak.

On getting a tipoff from a reliable source, they were searched by the excise department. A case has been filed in this regard. The two arrested accused have been forwarded to the court. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Recently on June 10, ganja worth Rs 40 lakh was seized by Machkund police in Koraput district while being smuggled by two persons in two separate vehicles. The arrested persons had been identified as Manoj Oram and Mohammad Sarfaraj (20) of Jharsuguda district.

Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of the contraband, a special team led by Sub-inspector Gobinda Chandra Hansdah waylaid a TATA Indigo eCS bearing registration number OD15B5571, and a Hyundai Santro car with OR05Z2113 registration number at Tusuba village under Machkund police station limits.

During inspection of the cars, police found out 18 tinsel plastic bags containing ganja weighing 409 kg and 600 grams from both the cars and seized it. Cops also seized a smartphone and a keypad phone from the possession of Sarfaraj and Oram.

Police forwarded the two accused persons to the court after their arrest and initiated an investigation into the matter.