Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Pope Francis in Italy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Italy since yesterday for the G7 Summit has met Pope Francis on Friday. It was reported in an X post (formerly Twitter) today.

In his reaction on this meeting John Barwa, Arch Bishop Of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar St Vincent Catholic Church said, ” …We say that this relationship of our PM and our holy father Pope will continue…this will have a lasting effect in the country and we Christians will have the possibility to live in peace and harmony in the country,” ANI reported.



As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at Outreach Session of G7 Summit in Italy today.

It is to be noted that earlier the PM also had a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Besides, he also held a ‘productive meeting’ with Zelensky Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia as New Delhi continues to encourage a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the conflict.