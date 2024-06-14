Car catches fire after hitting roadside tree in Odisha, 3 injured

Baripada: At least three people sustained injuries as the car in which they were traveling reportedly caught fire after hitting a roadside tree in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

One Ranjan Nayak, Jharan Kumar Mahanta, Kamala Krushna Mahanta of Karanjia area of the district along with another youth were reportedly traveling to Bhubaneswar from Karanjia in a car which had a registration number of OD 1C 4122.

However, the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a roadside tree when they reached near Thakurmunda, following which the car caught fire. All the occupants somehow managed to come out of the four-wheeler before the inferno engulfed the entire vehicle.

After getting information about the incident from some locals, a team of local firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire completely. However, by the time the car had been completely reduced to ashes.

A 108 ambulance also arrived at the spot of accident and rushed the three injured persons to Thakurmunda Community Health Centre for treatment. Later, Kamala Krushna Mahanta was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, a probe also has been initiated by the Thakurmunda police.