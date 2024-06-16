Volkswagen ID.7 GTX revealed, offers 340hp with AWD configuration

Volkswagen has revealed a new sporty electric model for its global markets. The Volkswagen ID.7 sedan gets a 340hp dual-motor setup and offers a GTX badge. The ID.7 GTX now joins the likes of ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 SUV, ID.5 SUV-coupe, ID.Buzz MPVetc.

The company’s flagship sedan was being planned for launch for some time by the company. The German brand confirmed the car as it revealed the ID.7 GTX tourer. When it comes to the engine, we get a dual-motor powertrain as in the ID.Buzz and ID.7 Tourer siblings. Volkswagen offers an 86kWh battery on the GTX sedan which is same as the ID.7 Pro S. It can be charged up to 200kW from 10-80 percent in less than 30 minutes. It is likely that the ID.7 GTX will offer range of up to 685km.

The Volkswagen ID.7 GTX is expected to get a tweaked chassis and dynamics as compared to the ID.7 GTX Tourer. The sedan gets a sportier steering set-up and buyers can customize the car with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC). This feature offers a revised dynamics manager.

There are some sporty cues on the exterior of the car and we get a bumper, LED ‘arrowhead’ DRLs, black gloss trim, etc. On the interior, the sedan is similar to the GTX Tourer. However, the company is yet to announce the launch of the sedan in the Indian market.

