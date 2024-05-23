Odisha 10th Results 2024 to be declared soon; Know when, where and how to check HSC marksheet

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is likely to announce the Odisha 10th Results 2024 at a press meet very soon, informed sources at the board office.

The Odisha 10th Result 2024 is likely to be announced on May 26 following which the candidates can check and download their HSC marksheet, said the sources adding that a press meet will be held tomorrow at 11.30 AM to say the exact time and date of publication of the matric exam results.

However, the Odisha 10th Result 2024 will be made available on the official website- bseodisha.nic.in- from where the candidates can check their results after being announced.

Steps to check Odisha 10th Result 2024 and download HSC marksheet:

Visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

As the home page of orissaresults.nic.in opens, click on the “10th Class Result 2024” option

Fill the required details like your roll number and date of birth.

Now click on the submit button to see the Odisha 10th Result 2024.

Now you can download the Odisha 10th Result 2024 and take a printout for further use.

Notably, the annul Matric exam was held between February 20 and March 4. A total of 5,51,611 students had registered their names for the examination this year.