First budget of BJP Government in Odisha to be presented by CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: The first budget of BJP Government in Odisha is slated to be presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, said reports on Sunday.

The Chief Minister will present the first budget of the Mohan government as he has retained the finance department. Now the challenge for the new government is how to balance the budget.

In the first Cabinet meeting chaired by the newly appointed CM, it was decided that a Corpus fund of will be created for the development and management of Srimandir in Puri. An amount of Rs 500 crore will be kept in this fund.

The process for the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ to be started soon under which each women of the State will be provided with a voucher of Rs 50 thousand. This will be undertaken ‘within 100 days’. Directives have been issued to the WCD Dept to implement it within 100 days.

For the farmers of the State govt soon to introduce the ‘Krushaka Samrudhhi niti’. A committee will soon to be formed regarding the enhancement of the paddy MSP to ₹3100 per quintal. The policy shall be readied within 100 days. The first budget of this government may come in July.