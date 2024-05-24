Depression intensifies, 4 district Collectors in Odisha put on alert

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today put four districts Collectors on alert as depression over the central Bay of Bengal intensified.

In his letter to the Collectors of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj, Odisha SRC Satyabrata Sahu has asked them to remain in alert and take all preparatory measures to face any eventuality.

“IMD, Bhubaneswar has intimated that the well-marked low pressure area over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal moved northwards concentrated into a depression today morning and lay centred at 5.30 AM of today over Central Bay of Bengal and moved north-westwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past 03 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 24th May, 2024 over the same reason near altitude 15.5 degreeN and longitude 88.7 degree E. about 730 km south-southwest of Khepuapara (Bangladesh) and 750 km south of canning (West Bengal),” read the letter.

“It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal by 25th May morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 25th night. Continuing to move nearly northwards, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around 26th May midnight as a severe cyclonic storm,” it added.

The letter further said, “Under its impact, there is possibility of wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph accompanied with heavy to very heavy rain at most places of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. It is required to remain in alert and take all preparatory measures to face any eventuality. The situation of the district may be informed to this department from time to time.”