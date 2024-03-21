Daringbadi BEO in Odisha vigilance net, details here

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
BEO in Odisha vigilance net
Daringbadi: There have been reports of a BEO in Odisha vigilance net. Daringbadi Block Education Officer Rasananda Kar has been arrested by vigilance.

Vigilance has arrested him for embezzling as much as Rs 20 lakh from the National Pension Scheme. He took the money from the National Pension Scheme into his account and invested it in the stock market.

Daringbadi vigilance caught the BEO after the teacher’s complaint. He will be court forwarded  today after his arrest. Further investigation is underway, detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Sudeshna Panda

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

