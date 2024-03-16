Cuttack: Another high-level bridge over Mahanadi to come up soon

Cuttack: Another high-level bridge over Mahanadi will come up soon in Odisha. This time the bridge will be built across the Mahanadi River at Brahmankanda-Sahukheta Road in the Salepur Block of Cuttack district.

As per reports, the said bridge will be built under the state plan for 2023-24 (identified project across National Waterways, IWAI) under the supervision of the Public Works Department (PWD) under Cuttack Sadar constituency.

The bridge will be helpful to communicate between Cuttack and Chandbali. This will lead development of the local area.

The Public Works Department (PWD), Odisha had floated a tender for the construction of the bridge. The government has approved the work. An estimate of Rs 128 crore 71 lakh has been proposed in the Cabinet for this bridge. The work is expected to be complete within coming 36 months.

The locals have conveyed their happiness for the bridge and thanked the Chief Minister for this bridge.