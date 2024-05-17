BSE Odisha to announce Class 10 results by May end, Sources

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is likely to announce the class 10th results by the end of the month May, said sources.

Meanwhile, the exact date of the matric exam results declaration is yet to be revealed. It is to be noted here that the evaluation of answer papers of students who had appeared for the annual Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) answer papers started at 55 centres across the State.

Around 15,000 teachers have been reportedly engaged in the evaluation process amid tight security arrangements.

In view of the summer, drinking water and related facilities have been provided in all the evaluation centers on behalf of the district education authorities.

It is to be noted here that the annul Matric exam was held between February 20 and March 4. A total of 5,51,611 students had registered their names for the examination this year.