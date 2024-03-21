Court frames charges against Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab

Cuttack: A special court in Cuttack today reportedly framed charges against Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab for allegedly slapping a police officer in 2011.

The special court (MP/MLA) in Cuttack reportedly framed charges against Mahtab under sections 341, 323,294,353,506 of IPC for slapping then ASI (now posted as ACP) Amitabh Mohapatra on January 23, 2011.

The Parliamentarian had reportedly slapped Amitabh Mohapatra during a programme at the Netaji Birthplace Museum in Cuttack. It was alleged that he got angry and slapped the police officer, who was on duty, as the latter allegedly did not allow him to enter inside the museum from the main gate.

Mohapatra had then filed a complaint against the MP at Daragha Bazar police station alleging that Mahtab had assaulted him without any provocation for doing his duty.

Based on Mohapatra’s compliant, police had initiated an investigation into the matter and the court framed charges against him today.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, the son of former Oidsha CM Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha in 1998 from Cuttack constituency. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 from the same constituency.

