Block Veterinary Officer Susmita Sethi apprehended by Odisha Vigilance

Deogarh: Odisha Vigilance today apprehended Dr. Susmita Sethi, the Block Veterinary Officer (BVO) of Reamal in Deogarh district while demanding and accepting bribe.

The anti-corruption team apprehended Sethi while she was taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant, a poultry farmer to submit asset verification report in his favour for releasing of pending subsidy bill towards construction of a Village Poultry Farm.

The Vigilance sleuths also recovered the entire bribe money of Rs 5,000 from Dr. Sethi and seized.

Following the trap simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Dr. Sethi from DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.05 dtd.20.03.2024, U/s.7 in P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.Investigation is in progress against accused Dr. Sethi, BVO. Detailed report follows.

Earlier in the day, Vigilance sleuths also arrested Rasananda Kar, the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Daringbadi for reportedly misappropriating Rs 20 lakh from the teachers’ pension scheme under the Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district.

The Headmaster of Trishakti High School at Makarguda under Kegaon police station in Kalahandi was also apprehended while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a contractor for clearing the running bill over the construction of new building of the school. The accused headmaster has been identified as Drona Kumar Tandi.