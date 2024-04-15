Couple found dead in Niali of Odisha, probe underway

Niali: In a shocking incident, a couple has been found dead in Niali under Cuttack district police limits in Odisha on Monday. According to reliable reports, the couple was found hanging by the locals.

It is believed that the couple found dead in Niali killed themselves for being unsuccessful in love. The incident has been reported from Mahangapada village under Niali police station limits. Several questions have been raised relating to the death of the couple.

The local police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Various questions relating to the cause of death, reason of death and other such details are being investigated. The Niali police is investigating in a detailed manner.

Recently on March 10, bodies of a married couple was recovered from a house at Maniabandha village under Badamba block of Cuttack district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Nityananda Mohapatra and Shantilata Mohapatra.

Reports say, some villagers found the bodies of Nityananda and Shantilata hanging and informed the police about it.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The reason behind killing themselves is yet to be ascertained. However it is believed that the couple died due to a family dispute.

