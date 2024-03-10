Married couple found dead inside locked house in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, bodies of a married couple were recovered from a house at Maniabandha village under Badamba block of Cuttack district on Sunday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Nityananda Mohapatra and Shantilata Mohapatra.

Reports say, some villagers found the bodies of Nityananda and Shantilata hanging and informed the police about it.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

The reason behind them committing suicide is yet to be ascertained. It is believed that the couple died due to a family dispute.

Also Read: Elderly Couple Found Dead In Angul Of Odisha