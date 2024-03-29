Commissionerate police speaks about general election preparations in Cuttack

Cuttack: Reports says Commissionerate police has shared details about general election 2024 preparations in Cuttack city on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that, there are a total of 722 booths under the Cuttack Urban Police Department (UPD) under seven assembly seats. Out of this, 125 booths have been listed as sensitive. The police force of the Commissionerate Police will work along with the CAPF or the Central Armed Police Force.

It is noteworthy that, license holders have deposited a total of 297 guns. In the last three months, a total of two lakh rupees in cash has been seized. 30 lakhs liters of liquor has been confiscated. 178 kg of ganja was seized. 566 grams of brown sugar has been seized.

As many as 63 people have been arrested under Section 110 of CrPC. Action has been taken against 1332 persons under CrPC 107. As many as 283 NBWs have been implemented. All police stations have been directed to post the NBW list on the notice board. The list will also being uploaded on the website.

Further reports added as many as 10 illegal guns have been seized in the last three months. There has been good success with the Munger link. Reports further afdded that the notorious criminals will be deported. The local ACP will decide who can be evicted. Action will be taken after that.