Commissionerate Police raids for overtime Holi celebration, seizes DJ mixer system

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police swung into action for overtime Holi celebration in Bhubaneswar and seize DJ mixer system after dispersing people.

A crowd of possibly more than 100 people, mostly youths, were celebrating the Holi amid loud sound of DJ music and much gaiety in front of Rama Devi Women’s University in Saheed Nagar area of the Stat Capital City.

A special team of the Commissionerate Police reached the spot as the celebration was going on beyond the stipulated time of celebration, i.e till 2 PM.

On seeing police arriving at the venue of the celebration, some youths fled from the spot, while some others were seen questioning the cops for stopping the celebration. Though they were trying to protest the police action, but cops managed to disperse them all.

Apart from dispersing the crowd, police also seized the DJ mixer system, said sources adding that action likely to be taken against the organisers.

It is to be noted here that the city police had allowed the residents of the state capital city to have the Holi celebration till 2 PM. Besides, it had made elaborate security arrangement and even conducted raids at different areas to ensure safe and happy Holi celebration.