Holi 2024: Two drown in separate incidents in Odisha

Salepur/Paradeep: In a tragic incident, two persons including a minor drowned in separate incidents after playing Holi in Odisha.

A youth drowned while taking bath in a pond after playing Holi at Karamuan village of Salepur in Cuttack district. The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the youth had gone to the pond to take shower after playing Holi. When he did not return back, the family members started their search and found him drowning in the pond. The body of the youth was immediately retrived, but in vain.

In the second incident, a minor boy also drowned while taking a bath at Katkula village under Paradeep police limits after playing Holi. Later when the parents started looking for him. The locals found him and immediately rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

A pall of gloom descended both the villages after the death of both the boys.