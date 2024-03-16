CM to chair Odisha Cabinet meeting today, important proposals to be announced

Bhubaneswar: The CM is scheduled to chair an Odisha Cabinet meeting today, important proposals might be announced on Saturday.

The Odisha Chief Minister, will chair the meeting which is scheduled to be held at around 11 am today in the Lok Seva bhavan. The meeting shall take place to discuss some important matters ahead of the General Election.

According to reports, important key proposals are likely to get the nod in the Odisha cabinet meeting. Important meeting of state cabinet today. The state cabinet will be chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at 11:00 today.

The date for the general election will be announced in the afternoon. It will be the last cabinet of the current government. Multiple propositions may be discussed and approved. Since it is the last cabinet, the people of the state will be tracking it with attention.

Discussions may take place on the demands of various departments. It is expected that important proposals of various departments including city development, trade and transport will be approved in this meeting.