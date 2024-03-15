Union Minister Amit Shah opens up about BJD-BJP alliance in Odisha, this is what he says

Bhubaneswar: Amid the repeated denial by leaders of both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over speculation of their possible alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has now opened up about it.

While attending an event of the India Today, Shah said, “I cannot reveal much on this (BJD-BJP alliance) as our party president (J.P.Nadda) and Prime Minister (Naredra Modi) have not yet decided on how to proceed in Odisha. But I can certainly say that BJP will improve its performance in both Lok Sabha and Assembly..”

To another question whether alliance was philosophically possible, Shah said, “We are in hard-core politics. In this, we have to do win and loss calculations & also see similarity in the party’s ideological viewpoints.”

Meanwhile, the political analysts are of the view that all what Shah in a nutshell means is alliance cannot be ruled out!