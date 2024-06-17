2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India, Costs Rs 3.43 lakh

Kawasaki has launched the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India and the motorcycle now costs Rs 3.43 lakh. It has been 10 years since the launch of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India but the motorcycle remains more or less the same. Even though the motorcycle was originally launched as CBU in India at Rs 3.50 lakh, it is now manufactured in the country at Rs 3.43 lakh.

There are no mechanical changes on the motorcycle and it is available in two new colour options. The new 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available in new colours -Candy Lime Green as well as Metallic Moondust Grey. The Lime Green option was available earlier. It seems that Kawasaki does not want to change the already existing motorcycle. However, the sales figure of the motorcycle in not well. Kawasaki managed to sell only 39 units of Kawasaki Ninja 300 in April. However, the company sold more units of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Kawasaki Z900 in the same month in India.

Newly launched 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by the same 296cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 39hp of power at 11,000rpm while the peak torque is 26.1Nm at 10,000rpm. The engine of the motorcycle is more refined as compared to the earlier generation model. A large 17-litre fuel tank means that you can go on a long ride without worrying about the range.

The Ninja 300 2024 edition competes with the likes of Yamaha R3. While the Ninja 300 costs Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Yamaha R3 which is a CBU unit costs Rs 4,64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).