Chattisa Nijoga meeting to be held in Puri to decide final schedule of chandan jatra and rath yatra

Puri: Chattisa Nijoga meeting will take place today in Puri said reports on Wednesday, sevayats will be present in the meeting.

According to reports, the Chattisa Nijoga meeting will be held today that is on April 24, 2024. The said meeting will be held at Niladri Bhakti Bhawan in Puri at 5 pm. According to reports, the Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator will preside over the meeting.

Akshay Tritya is scheduled to be clebarated on May 10 in which the chariot construction of Lord Jagannath will start. From Akshay Tritya, the representative idols of Jagannath that is Madhusudan, Bhudevi, along with the Panch Pandavas of Shri Devi Shrine will perform water games (chapa khela) in the Narendra Sarovar.

It will be discussed in the meeting how the Chandan Jatra of Mahaprabhu will be completed smoothly and in an orderly manner.

The world famous Rath Yatra preparations have begun and Chandan Jatra preparations have also started, said reports on Tuesday. According to reports, today on the occasion of Chaitra Purnima the three boats have been taken out.

The three boats of the deities that is Nanda, Bhadra and Baijanta have been taken out and those have been kept submerged in the Narendra pool for the entire year, are being taken out by the boatmen.

These vessels will be painted and used after necessary repairs. The Chandan Jatra will be held on the May 10. Madanmohan along with Bhudevi, Sridevi and Panchu Pandav will play various games (Chappa Khela) in the Narendra pond.

Due to the strong summer heat, necessary precautions will be taken. Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath will begin on the holy Akshaya Tritya Tithi on May 10. The moving idol of Mahaprabhu (Madanmohan) will do chappa khela in the holy Narendra pond. For this, as the preparations have started at the holy Narendra pond and the sevayats are very excited even in this heat they are enthusiastic about the upcoming events and the Chandan Jatra preparations.

