Sawing of logs for Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath begins on Ram Navami

Cuttack: The sawing of logs for construction of chariots for the upcoming world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings began as per tradition on the occasion of Ram Navami today.

A member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee performed the due pujas and rituals following which the process of sawing logs started at at the Government Sawmill of the Forest Department at Khapuria in Cuttack district.

As many as 30 workers will be engaged for the sawing of the logs from 6 AM to 9 PM every day, said sources.

As per the tradition, a total of 812 pieces of logs are required for the construction of three chariots for Lord Jagannath and his siblings. But only 450 logs have reportedly arrived at the sawmill in the first phase. These include phasi, simili, asana, dhaura, rai, mai, etc logs.