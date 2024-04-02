Boudh: 7-year-old girl falls into well, dies

By Subadh Nayak
girl falls into well in boudh
Boudh: In an unfortunate incident, a 7-year-old girl died reportedly after falling into well in Odisha’s Boudh district. The heart-wrenching incident took place at Ratakhandi village under Manamunda police station limit of the district.

The minor girl, who has been identified as Sensa Bargati, accidentally fell into the well, which is situated behind her house.

On hearing Sensa’s cry, her family members along with neighbours rushed to the well and rescued her. Soon, she was admitted at Sonepur hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she breathed her last while undergoing medication.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following Sensa’s unfortunate death, said sources adding that her body will be handed over to her family members following post-mortem.

Subadh Nayak

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

