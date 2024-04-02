Odisha to feel more heat as mercury likely to touch 41 degrees soon, IMD issues yellow warning for 4 days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to feel more heat as mercury likely to touch 41 degree Celsius soon, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

According to IMD, due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation, Consequently maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be more than 40°C at many places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over the districts of Odisha during 3rd to 6th April, 2024. People are advised to take precautionary measure while going outside during day time between 11 AM and 3 PM.

Maximum Temperature:

No large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during next 48 hours and very likely to rise by 2 to 3°C thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Also maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be between 39 to 41°C at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha and between 36 to 38°C over the coastal districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days.

Minimum Temperature:

Minimum temperature (night temperature) likely rise gradually by 2-3°C during next 3 to 4 days at many places over the districts of Odisha and no large change thereafter, consequently likely to be between 25 to 27°C, over the most parts of coastal districts and between 24 to 26°C, over the interior districts of Odisha.

Also they were above normal by 2 to 3°C at most places over the districts of coastal Odisha and by 3 to 5°C at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha.

Relative Humidity:

As the relative humidity remains in the range of 50 to 70% over coastal Odisha and between 30 to50 over interior districts of Odisha, People are advised to take precautionary measure while going outside during day time between 10 AM and 3 PM in prevailing hot & humid weather conditions over the state.

The weather department also issued yellow warning for severe heatwave condition in Odisha for four days.

3rd April 2024:

Heat wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, and Nayagarh.

4th April 2024:

Heat wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh.

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khorda, Cuttack, and Sonepur.

5th April 2024:

Heat wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Boudh and Kandhamal.

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khorda, Cuttack, Angul and Keonjhar.

6th April 2024: