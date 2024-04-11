Bomb hurling incident in Bhubaneswar 2 injured, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: There has been a bomb hurling incident in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha in which as many as two people have been injured, said reports on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, the violence has been experienced in Padmakesaripur near Patia area of Bhubaneswar. The area falls under the Mancheswar police station. As many as two members of a family were injured in the bombing.

It has been reported that the bomb hurling incident took place regarding interest transactions in the area. There is tension in the village following the incident. In view of the situation, police forces have been deployed in the village. Further probe is underway by the police relating to the bomb hurling incident in Bhubaneswar and detailed reports are awaited in this matter.

It is worth noting that in October last year, there was a violent clash between Padmakesharipur and Kelasahi based on previous enmity. More than 20 were injured in the attack and counter-attack. There was also an incident of stone hurling.

Due to the tension between the two areas, the administration had clamped Sec. 144. And the entire village was deserted for the fear of arrest. In this incident, 77 men were arrested while 70 women were picked up by the Commissionerate police.