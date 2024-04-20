Kalabaisakhi rain lashes Odisha despite scorching heatwave conditions, check details

Bhubaneswar: Despite the scorching heatwave conditions and the mercury crossing the 45 degree Celsius mark, Kalabaisakhi rain lashed different parts of Odisha as predicted by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Today Boudh recorded a maximum day temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius while Baripada boiled at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

However, kalabaisakhi rain reportedly occurred in south coastal district of the State. The neighbouring districts also received some spell of rain this evening.

The IMD had predicted that thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput And Malkangiri till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

It also said that thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Balangir between 8.30 AM of 21.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 22.04.2024.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha from 8.30 AM of 22.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 23.04.2024, predicted the IMD.

The IMD also issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning from 8.30 AM of 23.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 24.04.2024 at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangir, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Dhenkanal.

Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal between 8.30 AM of 24.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 25.04.2024, said the IMD while issuing yellow warning for the same.