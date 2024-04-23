Anubhav Mohanty included in BJP’s star campaigners’ list for election in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced its 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

Ollywood actor-turned politician Anubhav Mohanty has been included in the list in BJP’s star campaigners’ list for elections in Odisha. Sritam Dash, Pinky Pradhan, Harihar Mohapatra are the other Odia cine stars who have found a place in the 40-member campaigner’s list. However, Arindam Roy, who joined the saffron fold after leaving the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been excluded from the list.

The heavyweight leaders who are in the star campaigners’ list are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Below is the list of the BJP’s star campaigners for Odisha: