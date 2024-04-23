Anubhav Mohanty included in BJP’s star campaigners’ list for election in Odisha

Odisha
bjp star campaigners list in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced its 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

Ollywood actor-turned politician Anubhav Mohanty has been included in the list in BJP’s star campaigners’ list for elections in Odisha. Sritam Dash, Pinky Pradhan, Harihar Mohapatra are the other Odia cine stars who have found a place in the 40-member campaigner’s list. However, Arindam Roy, who joined the saffron fold after leaving the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been excluded from the list.

The heavyweight leaders who are in the star campaigners’ list are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Below is the list of the BJP’s star campaigners for Odisha:

  1. Narendra Modi,
  2. Jagat Prakash Nadda
  3. Rajnath Singh
  4. Amit Shah
  5. Nitin Gadkari
  6. Yogi Adityanath
  7. Mohan Yadav
  8. Smriti Zubin Irani
  9. Bhupender Yadav
  10. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  11. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
  12. Himanta Biswa Sarma
  13. Vishnu Deo Sai
  14. Manmohan Samal
  15. Baijayant Jay Panda
  16. Sunil Bansal
  17. Dharmendra Pradhan
  18. Vijaypal Singh Tomar
  19. Sushree Lata Usendi
  20. Shantanu Thakur
  21. Bisweswar Tudu
  22. Jay Narayan Mishra
  23. Jual Oram
  24. Pratap Chandra Sarangi
  25. Kedar Nath Kashyap
  26. Aparajita Sarangi
  27. Sambit Patra
  28. Basanta Kumar Panda
  29. Suresh Pujari
  30. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo
  31. Samir Mohanty
  32. Manas Kumar Mohanty
  33. Golak Prasad Satpathy
  34. Poornima Kerketta
  35. Sarada Prasad Satpathy
  36. Ramesh Sahu
  37. Anubhav Mohanty
  38. Harihar Mohapatra
  39. Pinky Pradhan
  40. Sritam Das

