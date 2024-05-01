Security Guard’s son becomes IAS in Bhadrak district of Odisha

Bhadrak: A Security Guard father is extremely happy today as his son has become successful in the Civil Services examinations.

Pawan Kumar Singh from Ranchi of Bihar works as a security guard in a private school in Bhadrak district of Odisha. He lives alone in Bhadrak while his wife and son live together. Of course, Pawan sends money towards education of Atul, his son, every month.

This time Atul had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services examination. He secured All India Ranking 67 in the recently published result of the said exam. As per their neighbours Atul Singh also took much pain to prepare for the examination.

Atul Singh earlier was working in a company. Later, he quit that job and started preparation for ICS exam. His mother Asha Singh was also helping him as per her capabilities. The family is proud for the success of Atul Singh. Even friends of Pawan Singh, the other security guards also feel proud for the success of their friend’s son. After getting information about his son’s success in the exam, he has gone to meet the family.