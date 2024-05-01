Two flights, one helicopter could not land at Bhubaneswar airport due to bad weather, diverted

Bhubaneswar: Two flights and a helicopter which were slated to land at Bhubaneswar airport (Biju Patnaik International Airport) this evening but could not due to bad weather, following which they were diverted, informed Bhubaneswar Airport Director, Prasanna Pradhan today.

According to Pradhan, an Indigo flight from Mumbai was slated to land at the Bhubaneswar airport at 5.31 PM. However, it could not land as it was raining heavily in the city, apart from heavy hailstones, forcing the airport authorities to diver the flight to Calcutta.

Likewise, an Air India Express flight, from Delhi, was scheduled to land at Bhubaneswar airport at 5.15. But it could not land due to the bad weather condition, due to which it was diverted to Calcutta airport, informed Pradhan.

The Director of Bhubaneswar Airport further said that a helicopter coming from Jharsuguda also returned after being unable to make a landing due to bad weather.

The intensity of rain and hailstorm was so severe that a Delhi-bound Vistara flight made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar 10 minutes after taking off. The flight, with 170 passengers on board, made the emergency landing after the windshield of the flight developed cracks following heavy hailstorm and rain.