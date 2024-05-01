Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

New Delhi: Gangster Goldy Brar, who was considered the mastermind behind murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has reportedly been shot death in the United States. Of course, there is no official confirmation about this death.

According to reports from an American news channel, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 5:25 PM local time in Fairmont and Holt Avenue, reported India.com.

Reportedly, Goldy Brar was standing outside his residence along with another man when unidentified assailants reached the scene and shot him dead. They immediately fled the scene.

It is to be noted that he Union Ministry of Home Affairs declared Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, popularly known as Goldy Brar, a “designated terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May last year.

