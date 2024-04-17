Anant Ambani offers prayer at Puri Srimandir, donates 2.51 cr

Puri: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant visited Puri on Tuesday night and offered prayers to the Holy Trinity at Lord Jagannath temple.

This is Anant’s second visit to the 12th-century shrine ahead of his marriage with Radhika Merchant.

During his last visit, on January 24, 2023, he expressed great joy after having a darshan of the Holy Trinity at the Srimandir.

According to sources, Anant donated Rs 2.51 crore to the temple.

Reports say, Anant reached here at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from Bhubaneswar after arriving at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). Anant was escorted to the pilgrim town with Z Plus category of security along with the Sebayats.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Anant visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.