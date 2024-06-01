Here’s what exit poll for Lok Sabha election in Odisha predicts

Bhubaneswar: With the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections across the country, held in seven phases, the national media have come up with their exit polls today.

In Odisha, the 2024 Lok Sabha election for 21 seats was conducted in four phases simultaneously with the assembly elections for 147 seats. Today was the fourth and final phase election. In 2019, BJD had won 12 seats while BJP got 8, and Congress only 1 seat.

Below is what the exit poll for Lok Sabha election in Odisha predicts: