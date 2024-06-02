70.67 percent voter turnout after last phase of voting in Odisha, details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a total of 70.67 percent of voting in the last phase said reports on Sunday the fates of the candidate has been sealed in the EVMs. Post voting the EVM have been kept the in strong room.

After the 4th phase of elections in the state, the fate of the candidates is sealed in the EVMs. In the final phase of the election. Polling was done in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly seats with peace order. The fate of 66 MP candidates and 394 MLA candidates has been sealed in the EVM.

Polling has been held in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies and the assembly seats under it.

The polling rate in the state is 70.67% in the last phase of voting in Odisha. The voting percent is 73.81% in Mayurbhanj, 70.41% in Baleswar, 70.34% in Bhadrak, 67.91% in Jajpur, 68.64% in Kendrapara and 73.06% in Jagatsinghpur. Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat has the highest voter turnout and Jajpur Lok Sabha seat has the lowest voter turnout.