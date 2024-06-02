Gold Rate Today Falls In India: Check 24 Carat And 22 Carat Prices In Your City On June 2

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in India in the last 24 hours. On June 2, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,360 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,280. The rates have decreased by Rs 400 for 24 carat and Rs 420 for 22 carat in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On June 2, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,280, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500.

Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.

A fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,500. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,500, also price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Hyderabad is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,500, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Bangalore is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,500 records same.

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 2000/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 2, 2024, silver costs Rs 93,500 per kilogram.